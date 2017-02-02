Milpitas: Planners allow beer, wine on tap at movie theater
Century 20 Great Mall Theater at 1010 Great Mall Drive has been granted a city permit to sell beer and wine to serve its movie-going patrons. Photo by Ian Bauer The two-member Milpitas Planning Commission subcommittee last week approved a request by a local theater chain to serve its adult patrons alcoholic beverages to add to their movie-watching experience.
