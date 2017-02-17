K-9 helps sinks teeth into escaped inmate in Fremont bust

A fugitive who had been on the lam for more than two weeks since giving deputies the slip in the East Bay, was captured when police found him hiding in the garage of a Fremont home, officials said Friday. Shawn New , 27, escaped from Kentucky deputies on Jan. 31 as they sat idled in traffic on Interstate 880 in Hayward while on their way to San Francisco International Airport , police said.

