John Irwin: Some cold water for Musk's Uaw claims

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk made some eyebrow-raising claims when he fired back against accusations that the company overworks and underpays workers at its Fremont, Calif., assembly plant. Jose Moran, who claims to have worked at the factory for four years, made the accusations in a Thursday post on Medium, saying his concerns are shared by others and have led some workers to reach out to the UAW.

