Hurricane Electric Completes Next Stage of Mediterranean Expansion...
Hurricane Electric , the world's largest IPv6-native Internet backbone , today announced that it is continuing its European expansion with the launch of a new Point of Presence in Milan, Italy at the Enter Srl data center. Located at Via Caldera 21 Building D2 Milan, Italy, this is Housed in Milan Caldera, the leading Italian technology campus, Enter Srl features a Tier 2 green data center that is interconnected with 4 major European POP's and offers cloud computing services.
