Fremont: Two housing projects headed to city council

The proposed Orchard Heights development, from Robson Homes, is highlighted in green in the above diagram, showing the locations of the planned 55 new homes in Fremont's Mission San Jose district. The Fremont Planning Commission last week supported two different kinds of residential developments -luxury houses along Mission Boulevard and three-story duet homes on Washington Boulevard near Interstate 680.

