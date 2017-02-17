Fremont: Police dog ends hunt for Kentucky fugitive
A man who escaped from Kentucky deputies last month was arrested Thursday when a Fremont police dog found him hiding in a garage and bit him, authorities said Friday. New had been the subject of an intensive search since he escaped from two Kentucky deputies on Jan. 31 as they were driving him to San Francisco International Airport for extradition on fraud and identity theft charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|18 hr
|Happy Buyer
|191
|Looking for someone to remodel bathroom (Feb '14)
|Sun
|Quality
|3
|Immigration at williams sausage
|Feb 17
|GO TRUMP
|1
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|lee520
|17
|christina kriner (Aug '15)
|Feb 14
|Kristina
|2
|Milpitas: City says it intends to hire new poli...
|Feb 10
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC