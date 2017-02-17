Fremont: Police dog ends hunt for Ken...

Fremont: Police dog ends hunt for Kentucky fugitive

Friday Feb 17 Read more: Inside Bay Area

A man who escaped from Kentucky deputies last month was arrested Thursday when a Fremont police dog found him hiding in a garage and bit him, authorities said Friday. New had been the subject of an intensive search since he escaped from two Kentucky deputies on Jan. 31 as they were driving him to San Francisco International Airport for extradition on fraud and identity theft charges.

