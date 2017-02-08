Fremont: Man fatally shot by police n...

Fremont: Man fatally shot by police nearly knocked out officer, report says

A police officer fatally shot a man in close range Sunday afternoon after the battery suspect punched his head multiple times, nearly causing him to lose consciousness, authorities said Wednesday. The man fatally shot by police reportedly attacked a store employee and threatened to kill him before getting into a deadly fight with Officer James Taylor, according to Fremont police.

