Fremont man arrested on suspicion of fatal shooting
Baraonngaue was allegedly seen getting out of a black 2002 Mitsubishi Galant after a solo collision on South Main Street between Great Mall Parkway and South Abel Street and running toward the Ilara Apartments. Police arriving to the scene heard a gunshot and saw a car speed away from the apartments, starting a pursuit that ended when the car crashed into another vehicle on South Abel Street and Serra Way.
