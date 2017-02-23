Fremont: Former educatora s home could escape demolition
The former home of longtime Fremont educator and community member J. Vernon "Pop" Goold could be spared from demolition, according to the developer planning to build 52 condominiums in place of it and nine other homes along Peralta Boulevard in Fremont. The former home of longtime Fremont educator J. Vernon "Pop" Goold could be spared from demolition if a few moving parts fall into place in the nick of time.
