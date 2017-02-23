Fremont: Former educatora s home coul...

Fremont: Former educatora s home could escape demolition

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Contra Costa Times

The former home of longtime Fremont educator and community member J. Vernon "Pop" Goold could be spared from demolition, according to the developer planning to build 52 condominiums in place of it and nine other homes along Peralta Boulevard in Fremont. The former home of longtime Fremont educator J. Vernon "Pop" Goold could be spared from demolition if a few moving parts fall into place in the nick of time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 52 min jake 7
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) 1 hr Cisco Kid 35
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 1 hr Hasbeen Hillary 199
Looking for someone to remodel bathroom (Feb '14) Feb 19 Quality 3
Immigration at williams sausage Feb 17 GO TRUMP 1
News Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16) Feb 16 lee520 17
christina kriner (Aug '15) Feb 14 Kristina 2
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,905 • Total comments across all topics: 279,122,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC