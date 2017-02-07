Fremont: Flooding closes Niles Canyon Road
Flooding on Tuesday morning closed down Niles Canyon Road and authorities urged commuters find another route home, saying there was no estimated time for the roadway to reopen. At about 11:20 a.m., officers responded to reports of standing water on the busy road and found approximately two feet of water on the roadway, according to Fremont police.
