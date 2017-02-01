Fremont: Ex-employee arrested for allegedly stealing Teslaa s electronics
Fremont police said a former Tesla employee stole $50,000 worth of company laptops and other electronics over a four-day period. A former Tesla employee was arrested last week on suspicion of stealing about $50,000 worth of laptops, tablets and cellphones from the electric car manufacturer's Fremont facility over a four-day period, authorities said.
