Fremont: Ex-employee arrested for allegedly stealing Teslaa s electronics

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Fremont police said a former Tesla employee stole $50,000 worth of company laptops and other electronics over a four-day period. A former Tesla employee was arrested last week on suspicion of stealing about $50,000 worth of laptops, tablets and cellphones from the electric car manufacturer's Fremont facility over a four-day period, authorities said.

