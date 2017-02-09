Fremont: Council appoints two of mayor's campaign backers to planning commission
The Fremont City Council on Tuesday night approved Mayor Lily Mei's selection of two campaign backers to the planning commission. Of the 10 people who applied for the two vacant planning commission seats, Mei selected Alice Cavette and Kathryn McDonald.
