Fremont, California Caught Shortening Yellow Times

1 hr ago Read more: TheNewspaper

Short yellow times meant big cash for the city of Fremont, California. Merely by shaving 0.7 seconds from the yellow light timing at a pair of intersections one year ago, the city's private ticketing vendor, Redflex Traffic Systems, was able to generate nearly $200,000 a month in extra citations over the course of nine months.

