Fremont, California Caught Shortening Yellow Times
Short yellow times meant big cash for the city of Fremont, California. Merely by shaving 0.7 seconds from the yellow light timing at a pair of intersections one year ago, the city's private ticketing vendor, Redflex Traffic Systems, was able to generate nearly $200,000 a month in extra citations over the course of nine months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheNewspaper.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Blunt Force
|187
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 5
|Robin
|15
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Musikologist
|2
|Hayward Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Jan 21
|Musikologist
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC