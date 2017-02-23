Fremont: Body found in area of Alameda Creek

Authorities were not able to confirm immediately if a body discovered in the area of Alameda Creek on Thursday night is that of a Tracy woman missing for more than a month. Jayda Jenkins, 18, went missing after her silver 2000 Honda Accord veered off Niles Canyon Road and into the creek on Jan. 21. Rescue workers searched the area extensively after the crash but did not locate her.

