Former Fremont student describes year...

Former Fremont student describes years of sexual abuse by elementary school teacher

He was a shy, small third grader at Fremont's Blacow Elementary School when special education teacher Frank Montenegro inserted himself into his life and befriended his family. Soon after, Montenegro began regularly raping him between picking him up from soccer practice and taking him to get his mom from work, a man testified Wednesday.

