Former Fremont student describes years of sexual abuse by elementary school teacher
He was a shy, small third grader at Fremont's Blacow Elementary School when special education teacher Frank Montenegro inserted himself into his life and befriended his family. Soon after, Montenegro began regularly raping him between picking him up from soccer practice and taking him to get his mom from work, a man testified Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|16 hr
|Pay Back
|197
|Looking for someone to remodel bathroom (Feb '14)
|Feb 19
|Quality
|3
|Immigration at williams sausage
|Feb 17
|GO TRUMP
|1
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|lee520
|17
|christina kriner (Aug '15)
|Feb 14
|Kristina
|2
|Milpitas: City says it intends to hire new poli...
|Feb 10
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC