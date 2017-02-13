Flooding, train derailment contributes to ACE train cancellations
Flooding along train tracks in the Central Valley and a train derailment Friday near Elk Grove both contributed to the two-day cancellation of service on the Altamont Corridor Express commuter train line Monday and Tuesday, an ACE spokesman said. Sunday morning, ACE officials announced that train service would be canceled both Monday and Tuesday because of weather and flood-related outages.
