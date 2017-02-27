EVgo launches 150kW high-power fast c...

EVgo launches 150kW high-power fast charging station in California

EVgo, the operator behind more than 900 electric vehicle fast charging stations throughout the U.S., has announced the launch of a high-power EV fast charger in Fremont, California. This has been done in conjunction with ABB, but it isn't available to the general public.

