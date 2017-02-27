EVgo and ABB install first 150 kW fast charger in US, with potential upgrade to 350 kW
EVgo, the US' largest network of public electric vehicle fast charging stations, and ABB have deployed the US' first ABB High-Power fast charging station in Fremont, California. The High-Power fast charging system features a maximum charging rate of 150kW - providing a charge which is three times faster than most fast chargers deliver today.
