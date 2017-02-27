EVgo and ABB install first 150 kW fas...

EVgo and ABB install first 150 kW fast charger in US, with potential upgrade to 350 kW

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Green Car Congress

EVgo, the US' largest network of public electric vehicle fast charging stations, and ABB have deployed the US' first ABB High-Power fast charging station in Fremont, California. The High-Power fast charging system features a maximum charging rate of 150kW - providing a charge which is three times faster than most fast chargers deliver today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Green Car Congress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 10 hr Tony 203
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) 11 hr Pedro 40
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 13 hr californiaboy 11
Looking for someone to remodel bathroom (Feb '14) Feb 19 Quality 3
Immigration at williams sausage Feb 17 GO TRUMP 1
christina kriner (Aug '15) Feb 14 Kristina 2
News Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G... Jan '17 Solarman 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,478 • Total comments across all topics: 279,202,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC