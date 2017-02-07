Equities Research Analysts' Upgrades for February, 7th (ACRX,...
According to Zacks, "AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Blunt Force
|187
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 5
|Robin
|15
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Musikologist
|2
|Hayward Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Jan 21
|Musikologist
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC