Emergency Pothole Repair Shuts Down I-680 Lanes in Fremont
All but two lanes of northbound Interstate 680 near Mission Boulevard were shut down Tuesday afternoon while crews made emergency repairs on a large pothole, Caltrans said via Twitter. Caltrans indicated the growing hole was in the No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|Kelly
|204
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Mon
|Pedro
|40
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|Mon
|californiaboy
|11
|Looking for someone to remodel bathroom (Feb '14)
|Feb 19
|Quality
|3
|Immigration at williams sausage
|Feb 17
|GO TRUMP
|1
|christina kriner (Aug '15)
|Feb 14
|Kristina
|2
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC