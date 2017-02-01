East Bay Park It: Fremont's Ardenwood to bid monarchs adieu till fall
The monarch butterfly winter convention at Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont is winding down, and the park naturalists have scheduled some farewell programs illustrating the beautiful insects' life cycle. Hundreds of the butterflies have clustered in the park's eucalyptus groves for the past several months as part of what has been described as their multigenerational, long-distance reproductive relay race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women Real Estate Agents
|5 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|5 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|Makayla Ramsey
|Jan 30
|Capone
|2
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Musikologist
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 21
|Woody
|183
|Hayward Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Jan 21
|Musikologist
|7
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan 20
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC