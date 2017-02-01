East Bay Park It: Fremont's Ardenwood...

East Bay Park It: Fremont's Ardenwood to bid monarchs adieu till fall

The monarch butterfly winter convention at Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont is winding down, and the park naturalists have scheduled some farewell programs illustrating the beautiful insects' life cycle. Hundreds of the butterflies have clustered in the park's eucalyptus groves for the past several months as part of what has been described as their multigenerational, long-distance reproductive relay race.

