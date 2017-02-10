Daimler trucks chief Bernhard steps down

Feb 10 German group Daimler said on Friday that the head of its trucks division, Wolfgang Bernhard, has stepped down from the management board at his own request and for personal reasons, a year before his contract was due to run out. Bernhard has been released from his duties with immediate effect, the company said in a statement.

