California City Doubles Down On Yellow Time Shortening

California City Doubles Down On Yellow Time Shortening

1 hr ago Read more: TheNewspaper

The inadvertent shortening of yellow times at intersections in Fremont, California helped the San Francisco suburb's red light cameras generate an extra $200,000 in revenue every month. Newly obtained internal city emails discussing the scandal confirm that the city's public works director intends to re-shorten the yellow times to lock in an extra $2.4 million in photo ticketing proceeds.

