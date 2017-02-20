Boulder, mudslide collapses on Palomares Road in Niles Canyon
Palomares Road has been closed since last week due to the danger of rocks falling on motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists. The closure went into effect Thursday at about 2 p.m. between Palo Verde Road in the unincorporated community of Castro Valley and Niles Canyon Road in Fremont, said John Medlock Jr., deputy director of the public works agency's maintenance and operations department.
