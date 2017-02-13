Body of man discovered floating near Fremont bridge
The body of a man was discovered this morning floating near the Dumbarton Bridge in Fremont, according to a police spokeswoman. Police said a call came in just before 9 a.m. that a body was seen floating in the water near Marshlands Road.
