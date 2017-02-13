Big-Rig Crashes, Spills Fuel near I-6...

Big-Rig Crashes, Spills Fuel near I-680, Auto Mall Parkway

12 hrs ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

A big-rig is stuck on Interstate Highway 680 at Auto Mall Parkway and backing up traffic, according to Fremont police. Shortly before 4 a.m., the big-rig hit the center median, and is currently blocking traffic.

Fremont, CA

