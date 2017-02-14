AlterG Releases Stride Smart Technology For M/F320 Anti-Gravity Treadmills

New gait analysis tool shows the direct effects of unweighting to help therapists achieve maximum functional outcomes Fremont, Calif. Feb 13, 2017 -- AlterGA , sports and medical technology creator of Anti-Gravity TreadmillsA , is releasing a new gait analytics technology for their M/F320 Anti-Gravity Treadmills, allowing therapists to see the direct effects of unweighting during therapy.

