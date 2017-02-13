ACE trains cancelled until Thursday due to storm-related conditions

An ACE commuter train pulls into Centerville Train Station in Fremont on July 6. ACE is seeking to increase daily round trips from four to six by 2020 and from six to 10 by 2025. Also, ACE has proposed a route for freight train traffic to and from the Port of Oakland through Niles and Niles Canyon to ease freight and passenger rail congestion on the Centerville rail line.Photo by James Sakane LIVERMORE - Commuters traveling on Altamont Corridor Express trains into or out of the Bay Area will have to find an alternate ride; the trains were cancelled through Wednesday due to storm-related conditions, a spokesman for the service said Monday.

