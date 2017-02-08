a oePineapple Expressa storm heading ...

a oePineapple Expressa storm heading to Bay Area with heavy rain, strong winds

20 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Bay Area residents have little time to recover from Tuesday's storm as another "atmospheric river" takes aim at the Bay Area, a "Pineapple Express" that is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds Thursday. "It's simply a type of atmospheric river, with large plumes of moisture that bring heavy rain to the West Coast," said Matt Mehle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Fremont, CA

