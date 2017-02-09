a Bearded Bandita sentenced to prison for series of bank robberies
The "Bearded Bandit" was sentenced Thursday to 45 months in prison for robbing 11 banks throughout Northern California last year, federal officials said. Kenneth Michael Ellis, 31, of Stockton, plead guilty on Nov. 16 to eight counts of unarmed bank robbery, according to news release from the Department of Justice.
