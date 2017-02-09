a Bearded Bandita sentenced to prison...

a Bearded Bandita sentenced to prison for series of bank robberies

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Campbell Reporter

The "Bearded Bandit" was sentenced Thursday to 45 months in prison for robbing 11 banks throughout Northern California last year, federal officials said. Kenneth Michael Ellis, 31, of Stockton, plead guilty on Nov. 16 to eight counts of unarmed bank robbery, according to news release from the Department of Justice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 7 hr Kelly 188
News Milpitas: City says it intends to hire new poli... 12 hr yidfellas v USA 1
If you hate the Trump's? Then try another 17 hr Earl 2
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Thu burrrrpo 16
Makayla Ramsey Feb 3 Concerned in Cali... 3
Women Real Estate Agents Feb 1 linda35ny 1
Women with a Hair Problem Feb 1 linda35ny 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,209 • Total comments across all topics: 278,752,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC