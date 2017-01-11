Woman arrested for DUI after found passed out with kids
A 44-year-old woman was arrested Monday in Fremont on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment after officers found her passed out in a car with two children in the back seat, police said. Officers responded at 2:44 p.m. to multiple reports of a female passed out in a car in the area of Mowry Avenue and Farwell Drive.
