Woman arrested for DUI after found passed out with kids

A 44-year-old woman was arrested Monday in Fremont on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment after officers found her passed out in a car with two children in the back seat, police said. Officers responded at 2:44 p.m. to multiple reports of a female passed out in a car in the area of Mowry Avenue and Farwell Drive.

