Verseon Granted U.S. Patents Covering Its Novel Serine Protease Inhibitors
Strengthens intellectual property protection for Verseon's drug programs FREMONT, Calif.-The United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted Verseon, a technology-based pharmaceutical company, US Patents No. 9,533,967 and 9,533,970, which cover various aspects of multiple families of compounds that were designed by the Company for its drug programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|21 hr
|Kelly
|165
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Dec 31
|AIPAC treason
|3
|Woman illegally parked in handicapped spot in M...
|Dec 31
|pulte pollutes
|1
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Dec 29
|Tito510bay
|250
|Judge Judy
|Dec 27
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc...
|Dec 25
|mnthind
|1
|Young and talented
|Dec 25
|Guess
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC