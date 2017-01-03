Verseon Granted U.S. Patents Covering...

Verseon Granted U.S. Patents Covering Its Novel Serine Protease Inhibitors

Strengthens intellectual property protection for Verseon's drug programs FREMONT, Calif.-The United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted Verseon, a technology-based pharmaceutical company, US Patents No. 9,533,967 and 9,533,970, which cover various aspects of multiple families of compounds that were designed by the Company for its drug programs.

