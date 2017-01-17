US extradites man to Dutch Caribbean in killing of student11 min ago
Miami, Jan 16: A US resident has been extradited to the Dutch Caribbean island of Saba to face charges in the April 2015 killing of an Indian-origin medical student.Dutch Caribbean law enforcement officials said Sunday that the suspect will face charges that include murder, rape and possession of child pornography. The Dutch announcement identified the suspect only by his initials.
