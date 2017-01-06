The Hayward Planning Commission appro...

The Hayward Planning Commission approved an apartment and retail project in downtown.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Inside Bay Area

A mixed-use residential and retail project in downtown Hayward is one step closer to becoming a reality after obtaining one of the last city board approvals needed before construction can begin. The Hayward Planning Commission last month voted 4-1 to approve development plans and permits needed for Hayward-based Bay Area Property Developers and Klein Financial Corporation of Palo Alto to construct 240 market-rate and affordable rental apartments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 25 min Capone 173
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto 16 hr coon dogs 3
Remembering Earl Clifton Williams III Sat Webster 1
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 5 Rudy 110
30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon... Jan 5 Sid123 1
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Dec 31 AIPAC treason 3
News Woman illegally parked in handicapped spot in M... Dec 31 pulte pollutes 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Alameda County was issued at January 09 at 2:17PM PST

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,963 • Total comments across all topics: 277,753,910

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC