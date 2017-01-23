The Church
Jan. 23-27: On duty with the Navy Jan. 28: Western Diocesan Attorneys Association Confirmation Mass , Cathedral of Christ the Light, Oakland Meeting, provincial of the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal Jan. 30: Dinner with local clergy, St. Barnabas Parish, Alameda Jan. 31: Mass, feast of St. John Bosco, Salesian College Preparatory, Richmond Leadership Team of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, Chancery, Oakland Bishop's Appeal training, kick-off, Cathedral of Christ the Light, Oakland Feb. 1: Ordination to the Deaconate: Friar Paul Le Duc Chahn, OFM Conv., St. Paul Parish, San Pablo Feb. 2: Priest Personnel Board Interview with Shalom Catholic TV Audience with his Grace Bishop Fikremariam Hagos of Eritrea Feb. 5-10: Retreat Master for the clergy of the Diocese of Arlington, Virginiae Bishop Michael C. Barber, SJ, made these assignments: Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic Voice.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Musikologist
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 21
|Woody
|183
|Hayward Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Jan 21
|Musikologist
|7
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan 20
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|1
|Looking for female doberman to breed with my ma... (Mar '15)
|Jan 12
|Luis
|8
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC