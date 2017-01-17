There are on the PC Magazine story from 13 hrs ago, titled Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, Gearboxes. In it, PC Magazine reports that:

The Tesla Gigafactory, which began producing lithium-ion battery cells last year, will soon start producing other parts of Tesla's electric vehicles. In this week's State of the State address, Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval announced plans for Tesla to manufacture electric motors and gearboxes for its Model 3 vehicles.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at PC Magazine.