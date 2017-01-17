Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric...

Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, Gearboxes

There are 1 comment on the PC Magazine story from 13 hrs ago, titled Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, Gearboxes. In it, PC Magazine reports that:

The Tesla Gigafactory, which began producing lithium-ion battery cells last year, will soon start producing other parts of Tesla's electric vehicles. In this week's State of the State address, Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval announced plans for Tesla to manufacture electric motors and gearboxes for its Model 3 vehicles.

Solarman

La Quinta, CA

#1 2 hrs ago
" In addition to batteries, it will eventually churn out complete Tesla vehicles-500,000 per year, the company said. Production on that scale is crucial to the success of Tesla's upcoming Model 3: a $35,000. 215-mile-range sedan that CEO Elon Musk is positioning as an electric car for the masses."

It also sounds like Tesla is going to leave Commiefornia sooner or later to have the complete vehicle construction under one roof. From the assembly line to the power pack.
