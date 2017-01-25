Spin Transfer Technologies Samples Fu...

Spin Transfer Technologies Samples Fully Functional ST-MRAM Devices

FREMONT, Calif. – January 25, 2017 - Spin Transfer Technologies, Inc. , a leading developer of breakthrough Orthogonal Spin Transfer Magneto-Resistive Random Access Memory technology , today announced it has delivered samples of fully functional ST-MRAM devices to multiple customers in North America and Asia.

