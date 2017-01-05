Science Talent Search semifinalists named
They are from Bellarmine College Preparatory, Evergreen Valley High, Lynbrook High and the Harker School, all in San Jose; Gunn High and Palo Alto High, both in Palo Alto; Monta Vista High in Cupertino and Mission San Jose High in Fremont. They are among 300 high school seniors who were named semifinalists, out of more than 1,700 applicants.
