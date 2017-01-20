Roadshow: Does Waze care where it sends us?
Q I was prompted to write after watching the Highway Patrol and Caltrans fish a car out of the rising creek off Pinehurst Road and seeing a lane on Pinehurst washed out near the hill toward Oakland. Do companies like Waze take any responsibility when they direct cars toward roads that weren't really constructed for "highway-like" traffic? Clearly a lot of these drivers aren't very adept at driving on country roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Musikologist
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 21
|Woody
|183
|Hayward Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Jan 21
|Musikologist
|7
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan 20
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|1
|Looking for female doberman to breed with my ma... (Mar '15)
|Jan 12
|Luis
|8
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC