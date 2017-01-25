Roadshow: After metering lights, this 6-minute drive now takes an hour
Metering lights may have improved the commute on other spots on Interstate 680, above, but not in Fremont, say Roadshow readers. Q I concur with other Roadshow readers that the truck lane on east Interstate 580 has definitely failed to ease traffic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fremont Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Musikologist
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 21
|Woody
|183
|Hayward Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Jan 21
|Musikologist
|7
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan 20
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|1
|Looking for female doberman to breed with my ma... (Mar '15)
|Jan 12
|Luis
|8
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC