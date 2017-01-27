Optoma Unveils Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector for Education at FETC
Optoma , a Fremont, CA-based manufacturer of video and audio products, has unveiled its ZW300UST laser phosphor, ultra-short-throw projector for the education market at the Future of Education Technology Conference this week in Orlando, FL. Designed specifically to meet the needs of the education industry, the ZW300UST combines a laser light source for virtually maintenance-free operation with high reliability, flexibility and image quality, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at T.H.E. Journal.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Musikologist
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 21
|Woody
|183
|Hayward Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Jan 21
|Musikologist
|7
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan 20
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|1
|Looking for female doberman to breed with my ma... (Mar '15)
|Jan 12
|Luis
|8
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC