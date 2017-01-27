Optoma Unveils Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector for Education at FETC

Optoma , a Fremont, CA-based manufacturer of video and audio products, has unveiled its ZW300UST laser phosphor, ultra-short-throw projector for the education market at the Future of Education Technology Conference this week in Orlando, FL. Designed specifically to meet the needs of the education industry, the ZW300UST combines a laser light source for virtually maintenance-free operation with high reliability, flexibility and image quality, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at T.H.E. Journal.