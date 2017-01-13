Ohlone College looking to develop frontage property again
A view of Ohlone College's surplus frontage property, facing north between the olive trees along Mission Boulevard in Fremont. Ohlone College has launched another effort to lease 15 acres of surplus property along Mission Boulevard in front of its Fremont campus to a developer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for female doberman to breed with my ma... (Mar '15)
|Thu
|Luis
|8
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 12
|Kelly
|176
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 12
|hitler
|2
|Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15)
|Jan 11
|Rainman
|3
|Review: Alas Cargo (Feb '10)
|Jan 10
|Jesusacarlos
|47
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC