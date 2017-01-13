Ohlone College looking to develop fro...

Ohlone College looking to develop frontage property again

A view of Ohlone College's surplus frontage property, facing north between the olive trees along Mission Boulevard in Fremont. Ohlone College has launched another effort to lease 15 acres of surplus property along Mission Boulevard in front of its Fremont campus to a developer.

Fremont, CA

