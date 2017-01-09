Niles Canyon Road reopens after mudslide

Niles Canyon Road reopens after mudslide

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: SFBay

Niles Canyon Road in Fremont has reopened Monday morning after having been closed for hours earlier due to a mudslide, police said. The road, which also serves as state Highway 84, is open in both directions, but police are asking drivers to proceed with caution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 3 hr Capone 173
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto 19 hr coon dogs 3
Remembering Earl Clifton Williams III Jan 7 Webster 1
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 5 Rudy 110
30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon... Jan 5 Sid123 1
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Dec 31 AIPAC treason 3
News Woman illegally parked in handicapped spot in M... Dec 31 pulte pollutes 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Alameda County was issued at January 09 at 2:17PM PST

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,408 • Total comments across all topics: 277,758,935

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC