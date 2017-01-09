Niles Canyon Road reopens after mudslide
Niles Canyon Road in Fremont has reopened Monday morning after having been closed for hours earlier due to a mudslide, police said. The road, which also serves as state Highway 84, is open in both directions, but police are asking drivers to proceed with caution.
