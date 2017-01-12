Nancy Kelseya s diary, part 5
This is part of a series excerpted from Gene Paleno's book “Lake County History: A Mystical Adventure in Time.” Nancy's diary passes quickly over this period in her life. Ben and Nancy built a cabin at Hillsborough near Ben's brother Isiah.
