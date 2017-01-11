Mudslides in Sunol displaces 2 adults...

Mudslides in Sunol displaces 2 adults, 5 children

10 hrs ago

At about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Niles Canyon Road was closed between Fremont and Sunol due to a mudslide. According to Fremont police, Caltrans crews were on the scene.

