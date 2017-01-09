Mudslide closes SR 84 between Fremont and Sunol
There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen but crews estimate that the cleanup will take several hours. Breaking-niles and mission through Sunol to 680 shutdown now bc of mudslide.
