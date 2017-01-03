Molex buys 20 percent stake in vehicle connected platforms company
Molex announced it has invested and will collaborate with Excelfore Corp., a Silicon Valley provider of cloud platform and connectivity applications for intelligent transportation. Headquartered in Fremont, CA with offices in China, Germany, India, and Japan, Excelfore specializes in middleware solutions for smart mobility networks that support next-generation smart, autonomous and learning vehicles, fleets and associated infrastructure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|13 hr
|Rudy
|110
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|17 hr
|Ron
|171
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|21 hr
|Sid123
|1
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Dec 31
|AIPAC treason
|3
|Woman illegally parked in handicapped spot in M...
|Dec 31
|pulte pollutes
|1
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Dec 29
|Tito510bay
|250
|Judge Judy
|Dec 27
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC