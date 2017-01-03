Molex buys 20 percent stake in vehicl...

Molex buys 20 percent stake in vehicle connected platforms company

Molex announced it has invested and will collaborate with Excelfore Corp., a Silicon Valley provider of cloud platform and connectivity applications for intelligent transportation. Headquartered in Fremont, CA with offices in China, Germany, India, and Japan, Excelfore specializes in middleware solutions for smart mobility networks that support next-generation smart, autonomous and learning vehicles, fleets and associated infrastructure.

