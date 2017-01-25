Missing teen not found in car recovered from swollen creek

Denielle Jenkins, the mother of Jayda Jenkins, right, stands with Ronaldo Rhodes at a news conference above Alameda Creek near Fremont, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Jayda Jenkins has been missing since Saturday, when authorities say she lost control of her car during a rainstorm and hit another car before plunging into Alameda Creek.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.