Matters Historical: The great climate debate of 1920s Redwood City
LEFT: Mr. and Mrs. Henry C. Finkler. He was the only person known to have collected climate information along the Peninsula in the 1920s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Wed
|Solarman
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 18
|Ron
|182
|Looking for female doberman to breed with my ma... (Mar '15)
|Jan 12
|Luis
|8
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 12
|hitler
|2
|Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15)
|Jan 11
|Rainman
|3
|Review: Alas Cargo (Feb '10)
|Jan 10
|Jesusacarlos
|47
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC