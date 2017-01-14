Man wanted by Fremont police leads de...

Man wanted by Fremont police leads deputy on highway pursuit

Read more: KRON 4

A 22-year-old man who has a $1 million warrant for his arrest led sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase Friday night near Richmond, before abandoning his vehicle and fleeing, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office. At about 9:40 p.m., a deputy in North Richmond spotted a red Acura belonging to Eddie Nute, who is wanted in connection with an auto burglary and conspiracy with a gang enhancement, sheriff's officials said.

Fremont, CA

